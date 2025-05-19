A COMMUNITY clean-up event has taken place in north Lichfield.

Residents joined local organisations and Lichfield Litter Legends to remove rubbish and fill skips at six locations, including Windmill Lane and Curborough Community Centre.

The Be Proud of Your Community Day also involved Lichfield District Community Safety Partnership, Staffordshire Police, Lichfield District Council’s community safety and Recycling teams, housing association Bromford, MAMA, Getin2It and The Rapid Relief Team.

Funding was also provided by a grant from Lichfield City Council.

Lichfield District Council’s Cabinet Member for Community Engagement, Councillor Richard Cox, said:

“The latest Be Proud of Your Community Day was a great success. Lots of rubbish and litter was collected and removed. “I’d like to thank the residents of north Lichfield, and all of our partners, who came out in force to participate. “The event has made a real difference and shows what can be achieved when everyone works together.”

Bob Harrison, from Lichfield Litter legends, said:

“This is the third time we have been asked to work on a project designed to help residents in the north of Lichfield. “Lichfield Litter Legends carry out regular litter picks in this area, but this project is more of a deep clean. “After months of planning, the event went off smoothly and grateful residents were given the opportunity to dispose of lots of rubbish while Lichfield Litter Legends also carried out their normal litter picks around the area. “A special thanks to The Rapid Relief Team who were on hand to supply food and drinks for everyone. It was a very successful day.”