LICHFIELD suffered disappointment on the road as they lost by 108 runs at Beacon.

After sending their hosts in to bat first the city side made early inroads as they removed opener Gurjot Singh and his replacement Roger Fildes with the score only reaching 27-2.

But a knock of 60 from number four Max Lee and an 81 from James Fildes pushed the scoreboard along to 187-4.

The Beacon middle order played their part as they reached 279-7 from their 50 overs.

James Suttle was the pick of the Lichfield bowlers, taking 3-46 off eight overs.

Lichfield’s response got off to a shaky start as George Turner and Will Davies both went in the fourth over as the score wobbled at 14-2.

Opener Asia Rajah made 67 as he tried to lead a fightback, but when he was trapped lbw by Jake Cartwright to leave the scorecard on 130-5 Lichfield’s hopes began to fade.

Captain Adam Braddock made 31, but was the next man back in the pavilion with 150 on the board – and the final wickets fell quickly as Lichfield were bowled out for 171.