A HOUSING association has revealed it has a reverse gender pay gap.

Platform Housing Group’s new figures reveal that women earn more than men on average.

The organisation – which manages hundreds of homes across Lichfield district – said its Gender Pay Gap Report shoped female staff earned just over 3% more on average.

Katie Hunter, director of people and culture at Platform Housing Group, said:

“This isn’t just a positive statistic, it’s a reflection of our commitment to equity at every level. “But it’s not a finish line – we’re continuing to drive inclusion for everyone, regardless of gender, background or ability.”