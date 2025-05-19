A LICHFIELD group is helping to support a nationwide grant supporting healthcare workers and older people in financial difficulty.

Not-for-profit organisation Grace Cares is partnering with the Community Foundation for Staffordshire and Shropshire for the scheme.

It will see the foundation administer and applications for hardship grants and be funded by Grace Cares through money generated by the sale of refurbished care equipment.

Hannah Montgomery, co-founder of Grace Cares, said:

“We’re delighted to join forces with the Community Foundation for Staffordshire and Shropshire, whose expertise in grant management will help us extend our support to vulnerable individuals nationwide. “This partnership represents a significant step forward in our mission to make care more sustainable, both environmentally and economically.”

The hardship grant programme will support older people and those working in the health or care sectors.

Joseph Smith, head of business development and philanthropy of the Community Foundation for Staffordshire and Shropshire, said:

“Care workers provide essential support to our most vulnerable, yet many struggle financially themselves. “Similarly, too many older people find themselves in precarious financial situations after a lifetime of contribution. “Grace Cares are looking to address both these pressing social issues simultaneously.”

People can apply for grants of up to £350 to help cover essential living costs, emergency situations or specific care-related needs.

For more information, visit grace-cares.com/grants or contact the Community Foundation for Staffordshire and Shropshire on 01785 339540.