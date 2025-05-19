AN individual and a company have been charged in connection with a huge fly-tipping incident in Lichfield.

A pile of waste weighing more that 27 tonnes was dumped on Water Lane back in January.

Lichfield District Council has now confirmed a man from Uttoxeter has been charged with depositing waste, endangering road users, dangerous driving, breaching HGV drivers’ hours regulations and obstructing the highway.

The company, based near Stafford, has been charged with depositing the waste and obstructing the highway.

Both will appear in court in Cannock on 1st July.

It follows an investigation by the local authority which saw a lorry believed to have been involved in the incident seized in March.

Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, said:

“This was an appalling act of environmental crime. Local people woke up to find their only route to and from their homes completely blocked, and the cost to the taxpayer of removing and disposing of the waste was nearly £10,000. “Thanks to the swift action of our environmental health officers, suspects were quickly identified, leading to these charges. We take a zero-tolerance approach to fly-tipping, because that’s what our communities rightly expect. “This case is about more than prosecution. It’s about protecting our environment, supporting law-abiding businesses, safeguarding local people – and sending a strong message that illegal dumping will not be tolerated.”