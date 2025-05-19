BUILDINGS in Lichfield could be demolished to make way for residential care units for children.

Matilda Homes Ltd has earmarked the site at 5 Stafford Road for the development.

If approved it would see the current structures on the site – which had previously been used by a commercial business – knocked down to make way for the facility.

A planning statement said the children’s home would provide 24-7 residential care for “highly vulnerable” youngsters.

It added:

“This proposal would create a nurturing, supportive and safe environment where every young person can thrive, grow and achieve their full potential. “The care home will be staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Each unit would accommodate a child, providing a total capacity of two children with on-site care.”

Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.