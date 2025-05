CHILDREN can improve their sporting skills at a half-term camp in Lichfield.

The Lichfield Community Football and Sports sessions will rung from 8.30am to 3.30pm at Rocklands School from 27th to 30th May.

Suitable for youngsters aged between five and 12, sessions cost £20 a day. A limited number of funded places are also available.

For details visit the Lichfield Community Football and Sports Facebook page.