THE boss of a new Lichfield care home says attention to detail is key to creating the best environment for residents.

Cathy Coulson will bring almost 40 years of care experience to the city as General Manager at Stowe Mount on Scotch Orchard.

The facility, owned by Crystal Care Collection, will feature 66 bedrooms and a range of communal spaces.

Cathy said she was keen to ensure an empathetic and collaborative approach at the home.

“Outstanding care is about building a home where residents feel safe, understood and truly cared for.

“At Stowe Mount, we’re creating a place where every detail matters – from the environment to the relationships we build with families and the wider community.”

A Greatest Showman-themed opening celebration will take place at the Stowe Mount from 11am on 31st May.

Cathy said:

“Everyone is welcome to This Is The Greatest Stowe. We’ll have lots of circus-themed games and entertainers, refreshments and guided tours of Stowe Mount.”

For more information, call 01543 622642 or email reception@stowemount.co.uk.