A BUSY meeting of Whittington and Fisherwick Parish Council saw awards handed out and a long-serving member step down as chair.

Cllr Garry Hyde departed the role after many years of service, with Cllr Bob Wood elected to take his place while Cllr Mike Kinghan remains as vice-chair.

The annual meeting also saw Citizen of the Year Awards handed out and grants distributed to village organisations.

This year, the local craft club, cricket club, Guides,Good Neighbour Scheme, St Giles’ Church PCC and the church hall between them benefited from a total of £1,750.

Citizen of the Year Awards went to Eloise Carter (Young Resident) for her work with Guides and Rainbows, Fran Loretto and Sue Bowring (Organisation of the Year – Accidental Harmonies), Clare Jansz (Resident of the Year) for wide ranging involvement with numerous community projects, including Open Gardens, Marie Blood (Resident of the Year) for her commitment to Whittington Beavers, and Julie Gouldingay of Twirls and Curls (Business of the Year) for their community support.

