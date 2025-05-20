A CAMPAIGN is warning people across Staffordshire of the risks of turning to illegal money lenders.

Stop Loan Sharks Week is currently taking place and highlights how vulnerable people could find themselves trapped in a cycle of debt.

Cllr Anthony Screen, cabinet member for community safety at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“With many families continuing to face extra financial pressures, it is vital we highlight the risks and dangers of turning to loan sharks. “Loan sharking is a crime that affects many of our communities. Those lending are basically criminals. They may seem friendly at first but borrowing from them can have serious consequences. “There are specialised organisations that can provide access to affordable loans, such as credit unions and I would urge anyone struggling financially to consider getting in touch with them.”

Anyone worried about a friend or family member who is being taken advantage of by a loan shark can visit the Stop Loan Sharks website or contact the Illegal Money Lending team’s confidential helpline on 0300 5552222.