A HOUSEBUILDER is inviting people to find out more about plans for a new development in Burntwood.

Bloor Homes is proposing up to 300 homes on land off Coulter Lane.

The scheme would include open space, community orchards, allotments, play areas and a “community hub”.

Land could also be set aside for future expansion of neighbouring Fulfen Primary School.

Bloor Homes has launched a new consultation website at www.bloorhomesburntwood.com, where the plans can be viewed and feedback can be left.

The proposals are also being presented at a consultation drop-in exhibition at Burntwood Memorial Hall on Rugeley Road between 2pm and 7.30pm on 4th June.

Emma Foster, senior planning manager at Bloor Homes Midlands, said:

“We are pleased to be able to present our emerging plans for a sensitive, landscape-led new neighbourhood of high-quality homes and extensive green public open spaces in Burntwood. “We are keen to understand the priorities and aspirations of local people to help shape the plans as we prepare an outline planning application. “The views of local people will help shape a neighbourhood that provides a housing mix, community facilities and high-quality open spaces that meet the needs of the town. “We would like to encourage people to visit our consultation website or drop-in to the exhibition.”

Bloor Homes say that the outline proposals would mean a reduction in the potential scale of development from that previously proposed through Lichfield District Council’s Local Plan.

If it gets the go-ahead, the company said up to 43% of the properties would be affordable homes with a mix of shared ownership and social rental.

The development would also be gas-free, with all of the new homes using air source heatpumps and solar panels.

But campaigners have already called on the council to halt any plans to build on the plot.

Vic Chamberlain, chair of Burntwood Action Group, said:

“We believe that it is essential no more greenbelt land is lost to housing in Burntwood. “A development of 300 homes plus associated facilities and works should be rejected out of hand. “On top of this, the current infrastructure – particularly narrow country lanes – is totally inadequate to accommodate any development of this size.”