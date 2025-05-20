FAMILIES and nature lovers are invited to enjoy an outdoor adventure this May half-term with scavenger hunts at Chasewater Country Park.

Staffordshire County Council’s countryside team has created nature-themed trails to keep all ages entertained.

Visitors can join Nathan the Nightjar, Nick the Newt and other animal friends to follow clues, solve puzzles and complete challenges hidden along the way.

Trail maps are available for £3 each and include a prize on completion. They can be picked up from Chasewater Innovation Centre.

All routes – which run between 10am and 3pm from 24th May to 1st June – are suitable for pushchairs and wheelchairs.

Sarah Bentley, head of environment and countryside at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“Our scavenger hunts are a brilliant way to explore the great outdoors while learning more about the amazing animals that live in our parks. “While you’re out enjoying nature, please remember to help us protect these special places and the creatures that live there by sticking to the paths, following signs and avoiding open fires or disposable barbecues to reduce the risk of wildfires.”