A LICHFIELD school is celebrating after its students reached the national final of a handball competition.

The girls 13s squad from Nether Stowe School will be looking to claim the title when they head to Nottingham in June.

They secured their spot after success in the county and regional heats in Wolverhampton, with Daisy Mole helping to drive her team to the national finals.

PE teacher Beth Merrick said:

“We have never competed at this level before at Nether Stowe and we are so very proud of our girls. “We can’t wait to hear more details about the final and we wish them the best of luck – they’re absolute super stars.”

The Boys 13 and under 15 teams also made it to the regional level, with Oscar Furmaniak of the 13s team and Finn McIlkenny of the under 15 team being noteworthy standouts.

Miss Merrick said:

“They may not have made it to the final, but the boys were also an incredible representation of Nether Stowe.”

The school has also enjoyed sporting success on the track in the district athletics league.

Imogen Willis claimed victory in the 200m, while Kymani Chisholm also earned victory over hurdles.

Also on the podium were Niamh Patrick in the javelin, Finn McIlkenny in the high jump, Mia Fennell in the 200m and Olly Brown in the long jump.

Miss Merrick said:

“The dedication of our athletes has been so admirable, with some even competing in both handball and solo athletics. “They have all been impeccable representation for Nether Stowe, and we have been incredibly proud of all that have taken part. “The effort, desire and support for each other was top notch.”