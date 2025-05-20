THE night-time economy in Lichfield will be celebrated as part of a national initiative.

Purple Flag Week runs from 23rd to 30th May and aims to promote excellence in managing town and city centres.

The accreditation is awarded to those areas which meet or surpass standards of excellence in the evening and night-time economy.

Lichfield landed the accolade in 2025 after being honoured for strong local partnerships, safe environments and a thriving hospitality scene.

Cllr Janice Silvester-Hall, cabinet member for visitor economy, ecology and climate change at Lichfield District Council, said:

“Earning Purple Flag status is a testament to the hard work of our community, businesses, and local services. “From great food and drink to live music and late-night shopping, Lichfield offers a safe, welcoming and enjoyable experience in the evening. “Purple Flag Week is a brilliant way to celebrate this success and invite even more people to experience what our district has to offer.”

Visitors to Lichfield City Centre throughout the week can expect live performances, special offers, purple-themed food and drink and purple-themed window displays to decorate the city centre.

To find out what’s on during the week of celebrations go to visitlichfield.co.uk/purple-flag.