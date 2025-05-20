A NEW memorial marking the efforts of French civilians to help defeat the Nazis during World War Two has been installed at the National Memorial Arboretum.

The Cross of Lorraine – the symbol of the French resistance forces during the war – has been installed in the Allied Special Forces Memorial Grove.

The Moussey memorial honours the residents of a remote village in the Vosges Mountains who defied the Germans in August and September 1944 during the Operation Loyton, which saw the SAS parachuted into the area.

In a bid to find out more about the location of the troops, more than 200 men in the village were interrogated and deported to concentration camps.

Mike Colton, from the Friends of the Allied Special Forces Memorial Grove, said:

“A Cross of Lorraine seat was already set amongst pine trees brought to the grove by citizens of Moussey as very young trees from the Vosges. “This year a new memorial has been completed made of mild steel, galvanised and powder coated in traffic light red. “It is an opportunity to come along and hear the story of Moussey and find out more about Operation Loyton.”