A VICAR is hoping to project his plans for people to help a new fundraising campaign.

Revd Jonathan Iddon, interim vica of Shenstone and Stonnall, has launched an appeal to help replace two broken projectors.

It comes after both of the existing pieces of equipment he used both failed in consecutive weeks not longer after he took up the role.

Investigations have now found that an upgrade to the system is also needed, leaving the church facing a bill of more than £7,000.

Revd Iddon said he was hopeful that a first phase option costing £3,500 could allow the church to switch back on.

“When the projectors went pop, it was a bit of an explosive start that I wasn’t expecting really “The projectors are not solely used during services and funerals, but are vital to a school’s interactive educational programme – part of the Shenstone Heritage Trail – which is also linked to the Friends of the Old Tower teaching more about the history of Shenstone. “They are also essential as we broaden the church’s community appeal with events, concerts and activities.”

An online fundraiser has already passed 50% of the initial target.

Revd Iddon said:

“People have been extremely generous.”