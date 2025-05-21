AIR quality concerns have been lifted on a stretch of the A38 around Lichfield after seeing a drop in pollution levels.

The Air Quality Management Area (AQMA) was placed on the route between Wall Island and Alrewas in 2016 over concerns about nitrogen dioxide – a pollutant which can irritate the airways and contribute to serious respiratory conditions.

But now Lichfield District Council has confirmed a significant drop in levels over the past decade, leading to the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs to formally approve the removal of the AQMA.

An increase in electric vehicles, cleaner combustion engines and a fall in commuter traffic are believed to have contributed to the reduction.

Lichfield District Council cabinet member Cllr Alex Farrell said:

“Air pollution is one of the biggest environmental risks to health. It can aggravate asthma, contribute to heart and lung disease, and has even been linked to some cancers. “It also harms wildlife, so it’s fantastic to see that our efforts are delivering real results. Cleaner air is great news for residents, and it also makes Lichfield a more attractive place to live, work and invest in.”

It means that only one AQMA is now in place in the district – at Muckley Corner.

But Cllr Farrell said confidence is growing that it too could be removed in the not too distant future.

“We believe Muckley Corner is on track to meet air quality standards soon as well. However, challenges remain – particularly around particulate pollution from burning solid fuels like wood and coal at home, which we’ll continue working to address.”