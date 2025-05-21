STAFF from a Lichfield care home are getting behind a colleague as she prepares to take to the saddle for a charity bike ride.

Amy Melia, divisional sales and marketing manager, will ride 225 miles to raise money for Barchester’s Charitable Foundation which supports older people and adults living with a disability or mental health problems.

She will cycle to 17 homes run by Barchester – which operates The Spires care home in Lichfield – across four days from 10th June.

Amy said:

“This is my first time doing a cycle challenge and I’m really excited yet terrified to take part. “I have been running on and off for years and I absolutely love it, but getting on two wheels is a completely different thing. It’s years since I’ve been on a bike so wish me luck. “I’m hoping to raise lots of money for the foundation. I know all the staff, residents and relatives at The Spires plus my family and friends are behind me and their support, plus the money I’m raising, will help me go the distance.”

People can donate via Amy’s online fundraising page.