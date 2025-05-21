CHASETOWN have discovered who their opponents will be next season.

The Northern Premier League West will include the likes of Nantwich Town, Bootle, Stafford Rangers, Newcastle Town and Vauxhall Motors.

The allocation by the Football Association means The Scholars will miss out on a derby with newly-promoted Lichfield City who have been placed in the Midlands division.

The line-up for the 2025-26 season in the Northern Premier League West is:

Atherton Collieries Avro Bootle Bury Chasetown Clitheroe Congleton Town Darlaston Town Kidsgrove Athletic Lower Breck Mossley Nantwich Town Newcastle Town Runcorn Linnets Shifnal Town Sporting Khalsa Stafford Rangers Stalybridge Celtic Trafford Vauxhall Motors Witton Albion Wythenshawe Town