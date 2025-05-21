Chasetown's players celebrate. Picture: Dave Birt
CHASETOWN have discovered who their opponents will be next season.

The Northern Premier League West will include the likes of Nantwich Town, Bootle, Stafford Rangers, Newcastle Town and Vauxhall Motors.

The allocation by the Football Association means The Scholars will miss out on a derby with newly-promoted Lichfield City who have been placed in the Midlands division.

The line-up for the 2025-26 season in the Northern Premier League West is:

Atherton Collieries
Avro
Bootle
Bury
Chasetown
Clitheroe
Congleton Town
Darlaston Town
Kidsgrove Athletic
Lower Breck
Mossley
Nantwich Town
Newcastle Town
Runcorn Linnets
Shifnal Town
Sporting Khalsa
Stafford Rangers
Stalybridge Celtic
Trafford
Vauxhall Motors
Witton Albion
Wythenshawe Town

