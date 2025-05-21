SCHOOLS and community groups are being invited to get creative for a new competition to design a bug hotel.

Lichfield City Council is partnering with Central Co-op, Origin Amenity Solutions, Bluestone Nurseries and Woodhouse Green Nurseries for the contest.

Groups will be asked to design and develop habitat havens within their grounds, with prizes awarded for the most innovative creations and the bug hotel with the highest population.

A spokesperson for the city council said:

“We look forward to seeing a diverse array of unique and creative bug hotels that will provide safe habitats for insects and contribute to the ecological health of our environment. “For guidance and inspiration, participants are encouraged to visit the RHS website. Should you require materials for your project, please contact the city council and we will direct you to suitable sites within the city.”

Photographs of the completed projects can be submitted to the city council by 14th July, with members of the climate change and biodiversity committee judging the entries.

To enter, email enquiries@lichfield.gov.uk.