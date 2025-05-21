COUNCIL chiefs have unveiled what they describe as a “bold investment proposition” for Lichfield city centre.

A delegation from Lichfield District Council is presenting opportunities to developers, investors and urban planning experts at the UK Real Estate Investment and Infrastructure Forum this week.

The local authority team are highlighting the three development zones available as part of the Birmingham Road regeneration project.

The council said the national conference also allowed for opportunities to “start wider conversations” on other masterplan sites in the district, including Burntwood town centre, Bird Street in Lichfield and the area around Trent Valley Station.

Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, said:

“Lichfield offers a rare blend – strong heritage appeal, a growing, well-connected economy and a council that’s proving it can move at pace with the right partners. “We’re looking for developers and investors who see the long-term value in creating places people are proud to live in, work and visit.”

The council said the Birmingham Road Site – land previously earmarked for the failed Friarsgate project – would mark the first phase of the regeneration strategy.

It will be anchored by the Everyman Cinema, which is currently being built in the former Debenhams store and which is set to open in Spring 2026.

The council said the Birmingham Road Site was “already attracting strong interest” with discussions expected to take place on the next phases which include two housing zones along with a food and drink zone and retail area.

One plot – on the former Tempest Ford garage plot – has already been sold subject to contract for residential use, while the former multi-storey car park has also been demolished as part of the plans.