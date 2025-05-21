A LOCAL cricket team is celebrating silverware after an unbeaten season.

Whittington Cricket Club clinched their first ever Women’s Indoor League championship.

The squad was made up of experienced players and five youngsters aged 13 and 14.

A spokesperson said:

“The team completed the season unbeaten, showcasing their batting and bowling skills along with great teamwork.

“The Women’s Indoor League has grown in popularity and fun each year, with more women participating across all age groups.

“The atmosphere throughout the league was electric. Matches were filled with excitement, competitiveness and camaraderie. The growing participation reflects the vibrant community spirit and enthusiasm for women’s cricket.

“This historic win not only marks a significant milestone for the team, but it will hopefully inspire more female cricketers to join.”