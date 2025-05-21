A LEADING expert in Anglo Saxon and Viking treasure will give a talk in Lichfield this month.

Dr Gareth Williams is a specialist in treasure from some of the most exciting periods in British history.

He has previously appeared on TV in the Expert Witness series, as well as featuring on the radio programme Fool’s Gold.

Dr Williams will give his talk – The Inside Story of the Herefordshire Viking Hoard – at Lichfield Methodist Church at 7.30pm on 28th May.

Tickets are £10 and can be purchased on the door or online in advance.