FAMILIES are being invited to turn back the clock at the National Memorial Arboretum during the half-term holidays.

From 26th to 30th May, the Alrewas centre for remembrance will host a range of exhibitions and events themed around the end of the Second World War.

The Year was 1945 trail gives families the chance to explore the memorials, while an outdoor assault course will also be on offer for people to see if they’re fit enough to join the Home Guard.

Other activities on offer include arts and crafts sessions and a chance to stroll along Cherry Tree Road to see how residents celebrated VE Day in 1945.

Rachel Smith, head of learning and participation at the National Memorial Arboretum, said:

“Whether your family is interested in discovering new stories, getting creative during free arts and crafts sessions, or simply exploring in nature, the arboretum’s free half-term activities will help families forge new memories while opening a window in time, helping visitors of all ages to remember and reflect upon those who served our nation 80 years ago.”

For more information about the 1945-themed activities visit: the National Memorial Arboretum website .