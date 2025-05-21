A FRADLEY school is preparing to celebrate its 150th anniversary.

St Stephen’s Primary School will mark the milestone with a Big Birthday Bash from midday to 4pm on 28th June.

The event will feature bouncy castles, circus skills, face painting, food and drink.

Headteacher Mike Dowd said:

“St Stephen’s has been at the heart of Fradley for 150 years and we’re so proud to celebrate that legacy with our whole community. “This event is about honouring our past, celebrating our present, and looking forward to the future together.”

The school’s PTA is looking for community organisations to host stalls and activities at the event, along with performers to showcase their talents.

For more details visit the Facebook event page.