COMMUNITY groups are being invited to apply for funding to support projects that make a difference to local people’s lives.

This year, Lichfield District Councillors each have £350 to award through the Councillor Community Fund — an increase from last year’s £300 — bringing the total available to £16,450.

The fund is designed to support small-scale, community-focused initiatives that improve wellbeing, bring people together and help neighbourhoods thrive.

Applications are open until 30th November, with priority given to grassroots, volunteer-led groups making a direct impact in their local area.

Recent beneficiaries of the fund include Lichfield Litter Legends, who used their grant to purchase litter pickers, Kings Bromley Drop-In Cafe, which covered venue hire costs, Holly Grove Primary School to install a scooter rack for its early years pupils and Churches Together Lichfield, which delivered festive food boxes and transported isolated residents to a Christmas lunch.

Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member for community engagement, Cllr Richard Cox, said:

“Community groups are the backbone of our society. They provide tremendous support to our district’s residents and I’m keen to make sure they are aware that they can apply for this year’s funding until the end of November. “A small amount of money can make a huge difference so I’m asking groups to please contact their ward councillor for more details.”

Interested groups are invited to contact their ward councillor with their project idea. If the councillor supports the project, applications can then be made through the Community Foundation for Staffordshire, which is administering the scheme on behalf the council.