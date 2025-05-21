YOUNGSTERS can build their confidence in the water at a crash swimming course in Burntwood.

The sessions take place from 26th to 30th May at Burntwood Leisure Centre.

The stage one group takes place from 9am to 9.30am, with the stage 2 classes running from 9.30am to 10am.

A spokesperson said:

“Want to relax on holiday knowing your child is water safe? Book them on to our crash courses to build their water confidence and start their swimming journey.”

For more details and to book, call 01543 672439 or visit the leisure centre in person.