A NEW initiative in Lichfield is aiming to get more women to play golf.

The Women on Par campaign is being launched by the sport’s governing body, England Golf.

It saw Lichfield Golf and Country Club offering women of all ages the chance to take part in a three-hour introductory session to golf.

Abi Burns, club manager for Lichfield Golf and Country Club, said:

“We are seeing more and more women fall in love with the game of golf, but still the numbers are not equal in terms of membership across the UK. “We’d love to play a part in changing that and ensuring more women are getting out there on the green and improving their mind, body and soul at the same time. “There has been an amazing take up for the event, which included some coaching at the driving range followed by a round of golf on the nine hole Spires Course and finishing off with some much appreciated gin and tonics – thank you all for taking part.”

Women on Par aims to highlight the benefits of the sport for health and wellbeing.

Cara Gainer, pro golfer and ambassador for Lichfield Golf and Country Club owner The Club Company, said:

“When I first started playing golf 14 years ago it was still a very male-dominated sport. I’m so excited and inspired to see more women playing. “Women on Par is such a great initiative and I’m passionate about encouraging more girls and women to get involved. It’s such an exciting sport, but the best bit is that unlike other sports, you can keep playing into your 80s.”