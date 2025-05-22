A LICHFIELD business is showcasing a range of free wellbeing resources for the local community.

The Listening Centre – which was crowned Business of the Year for 2025 at the Greater Birmingham Chamber of Commerce Awards – has revamped its website to make the materials easier to access.

The company has worked with local business, Zephi, to revamp its online presence.

The Listening Centre’s clinical director Sharon McCormick said:

“Our Lichfield roots run deep and we wanted to give something back to the community that has supported us for over two decades. “Anyone can now access professional wellbeing guides, support information and sign up for our free webinars. “These free resources are so important – they make professional wellbeing support accessible to everyone in Lichfield and beyond.”

For more details and to access the resources, visit www.thelisteningcentre.co.uk.