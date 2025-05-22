A COLLECTION of plates created by young people to highlight what Staffordshire means to them is going on display at Lichfield Cathedral.

The nine winning designs were chose as part of Staffordshire Day celebrations, including one by Tom West from St Michael’s Primary School.

They have now been turned into ceramics by Duchess China 1888 and will go on display at Lichfield Cathedral from 24th May to 30th June.

Hannah Ault, chair of We Are Staffordshire’s Place Board, said:

“I am absolutely thrilled to be celebrating the incredible creativity of our young people through this exciting project. “It’s exciting to be able to share these plates with the public across the county in the months ahead. “At Lichfield Cathedral, we’ll also be showcasing runners up entries too, which is fantastic as there were so many excellent designs. “The passion of young people for our county is clear to see and the project has been a wonderful reminder of everything that makes our county such a special place to live, work, and create. I’d really urge you to visit one of the venues to see them for yourself.”

After a tour of locations across the county, the ceramics will take up a permanent position at Spode Museum in Stoke-on-Trent with each of the winners receiving their own plates too.