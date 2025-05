THE Wonder Stuff frontman Miles Hunt will perform a solo show in Lichfield next month.

His concert at The Hub at St Mary’s on 8th June will feature new songs and acoustic versions of some of the band’s hits.

Anthony Evans, creative director at The Hub at St Mary’s, said:

“The Hub is a great venue – the intimate atmosphere and great acoustic is ideal for getting up close and personal to experience Miles’ awesome musicianship firsthand.”

Tickets are £25 and can be booked at thehubstmarys.co.uk.