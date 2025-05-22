AN Olympic champion cyclist has been confirmed as a patron for the 2025 Sheriff’s Ride in Lichfield.

Sophie Capewell, who followed her gold in Paris with a World Championships triumph as well last year, will take on the role for the cycling side of the event on 6th September.

She joins the equestrian ambassador and fellow gold Olympic champion Jane Holderness-Roddam in supporting the Sheriff’s Ride.

A spokesperson said:

“The off-road cycling part of this historic Lichfield tradition was re-introduced just two years ago when the Lichfield Shrievalty Association took over the running of the event. “The number of cyclists has increased year on year and with Sophie’s help it is hoped we can attract even more riders to this 34-mile community cycle ride.”

More details on entering the Sheriff’s Ride can be found at www.sheriffoflichfield.org.uk.