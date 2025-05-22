FORMAL plans for a new housing development in Lichfield have been submitted.

IM Land is hoping to develop the Curborough Brooks scheme which would see 1,200 new homes build on the plot between Streethay, Curborough and Fradley.

Of the new properties, 40% would be earmarked as affordable.

The development would also see two new schools – a primary and a secondary with sixth form – build along with shops, a health hub and sports hub.

Richard Knight, UK residential delivery director at IM Land, said:

“The planning application brings together six years of design and technical work, as well as extensive community engagement and listening to local people’s views to help shape the best possible proposals. “The proportion of affordable homes, the masterplan on a smaller parcel of land than originally proposed and a carefully considered design code have all been developed as a result of community feedback. “With a shortage of homes in the district, Curborough Brooks would provide homes for everyone from families to first time buyers, downsizers to young professionals. “Importantly, we are committed to delivering the social infrastructure, green spaces, services and transport infrastructure to make this a great place to live.”

The development would see a new park created along with community allotments, with IM Land saying nearly half of the plot would be allocated as green spaces.

Full details of the proposals can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.