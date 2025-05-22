FORMAL plans for a new housing development in Lichfield have been submitted.
IM Land is hoping to develop the Curborough Brooks scheme which would see 1,200 new homes build on the plot between Streethay, Curborough and Fradley.
Of the new properties, 40% would be earmarked as affordable.
The development would also see two new schools – a primary and a secondary with sixth form – build along with shops, a health hub and sports hub.
Richard Knight, UK residential delivery director at IM Land, said:
“The planning application brings together six years of design and technical work, as well as extensive community engagement and listening to local people’s views to help shape the best possible proposals.
“The proportion of affordable homes, the masterplan on a smaller parcel of land than originally proposed and a carefully considered design code have all been developed as a result of community feedback.
“With a shortage of homes in the district, Curborough Brooks would provide homes for everyone from families to first time buyers, downsizers to young professionals.
“Importantly, we are committed to delivering the social infrastructure, green spaces, services and transport infrastructure to make this a great place to live.”
The development would see a new park created along with community allotments, with IM Land saying nearly half of the plot would be allocated as green spaces.
Full details of the proposals can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.
There is an air of inevitability about these proposals. It’s almost formulaic. “We have done the research, there is need for this development, we will deliver a development with all requirements.” Possibly some of that is true. What is wholly true is that the sprawl will be unreversable. We used to joke about Lichfield and Fradley joining up and this is it for real.
Do we have the moral right to protect the intrinsic wonder that is (was!) Lichfield, or should we accept that that time has passed? London, Birmingham, Manchester and many now large cities grew to absorb other independent communities. Developers will always make spurious claims and promises for their proposals but they are not philanthropist, they do it for the money!
Can Lichfield survive this latest onslaught? To some extent that depends on us. Just because you are not effected now does not mean you might be soon.
No more nee homes in Lichfield
Let it settle down and improve the roads and facilities first
I see no more GP’s or hospitals in plan or more police.
Lichfield was a little gem that will soon be lost in new housing with no heart.