TRADERS are being invited to join a vintage event at Chasewater Railway later this year.

The 1940s Remembered takes place at the heritage attraction on 16th and 17th August.

It will commemorate the 80th anniversary of both VE Day and VJ Day.

A spokesperson said:

“We’re excited to invite vintage and World War Two-themed traders to be part of our 1940s commemorative weekend at Chasewater Railway. “We’re looking for stalls selling vintage clothing, wartime memorabilia, retro crafts, homeware, food, and more. “This is your chance to showcase your 1940s-inspired goods to a lively crowd of re-enactors, history enthusiasts and families enjoying a weekend of living history and nostalgia.”

Traders can apply by emailing events@chasewaterrailway.co.uk.