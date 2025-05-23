PARENTS are being reminded of a range of free activities for youngsters in Lichfield and Burntwood during the half-term break.

From 27th to 30th May, Active Lichfield Communities will be offering sessions such as rock climbing, netball, skateboarding, soft archery and football.

Aimed at those aged between seven and 19, the free sessions will take place at venues including Curborough Community Centre, Burntwood Leisure Centre, St John’s Community Church and Beacon Park.

Cllr Andy Smith, deputy leader and cabinet member for leisure and major projects, said:

“We’re really proud to offer these exciting half-term activities through Active Lichfield Communities. “They’re completely free and a brilliant opportunity for young people to try something new, stay active and enjoy their break.”

To view the full programme of activities, including locations, dates and session times, visit the Active Lichfield District website.