TOP will play bottom as Hammerwich head to Walsall this weekend.

The Hammers have secured victory in all four of their South Staffordshire County League Premier Division clashes so far, while the hosts are yet to pick up a win.

Last time out, Hammerwich ran out 165-run winners thanks to centuries from Callum Broderick and Scott Elstone.

Play tomorrow (24th May) gets underway at 12.30pm.