HUNDREDS of Burntwood residents have attended a meeting over plans to build hundreds of new homes off Coulter Lane.

Bloor Homes has put forward proposals which would also include open space, community orchards, allotments, play areas and a “community hub”.

Land could also be set aside for future expansion of neighbouring Fulfen Primary School.

But a meeting by the Burntwood Action Group at Burntwood Memorial Institute saw speakers tell attendees – including town council leader Cllr Darren Ennis and county council representative Cllr Andrew Clissett – that there were “serious concerns” about the strain the development would place on local infrastructure.

A spokesperson for Burntwood Action Group said:

“Residents were urged to voice their objections by engaging with their local, district and county councillors. “To demonstrate collective opposition, attendees also agreed to display Save Our Green Belt posters. “The group also pledged to continue coordinating efforts, keep residents informed and ensure their voices are heard.”

The meeting comes after Bloor Homes launched a new consultation website at www.bloorhomesburntwood.com, where the plans are able to be viewed and feedback can be left.

The proposals are also being presented by the developer at a consultation drop-in exhibition at Burntwood Memorial Hall on Rugeley Road between 2pm and 7.30pm on 4th June.

Emma Foster, senior planning manager at Bloor Homes Midlands, said:

“We are pleased to be able to present our emerging plans for a sensitive, landscape-led new neighbourhood of high-quality homes and extensive green public open spaces in Burntwood. We are keen to understand the priorities and aspirations of local people to help shape the plans. “The views of local people will help shape a neighbourhood that provides a housing mix, community facilities and high-quality open spaces that meet the needs of the town.”

Bloor Homes say that the outline proposals would mean a reduction in the potential scale of development from that previously proposed through Lichfield District Council’s Local Plan.

If it gets the go-ahead, the company said up to 43% of the properties would be affordable homes with a mix of shared ownership and social rental.