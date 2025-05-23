AN auctioneer is celebrating after achieving record sales of jewellery, gold silver and coins.

Richard Winterton Auctioneers has seen the hammer go down on prices worth more than £500,000 in the first quarter of 2025.

The company has also notched up more than 630 valuations of items at its new venture, The Auction Cafe, in Lichfield city centre in the same period between January and March.

Managing director Richard Winterton said:

“It’s a massive achievement and a huge testament to the hard work, dedication and attention to detail which the team put in. “We had some important coin discoveries, including an 1838 gold half sovereign which soared to £1,600 recently. “This tiny coin fetched such a mighty price because it was one of the first half sovereigns issued during the reign of Queen Victoria, with the first and smallest young portrait of the queen on the obverse, with a garnished shield on the reverse. “That important detail elevated the coin way above the usual value for a half sovereign. “A huge amount of these coins were lost due to being scrapped for bullion so its rarity and very good condition resulted in a phenomenal hammer price.”

Lisa Spence, the company’s head of jewellery, said attention to detail had been key when spotting items that could fly at auction.

“We always check everything as a matter of course and it’s especially important to look through larger jewellery collections with care and attention as you never know what might be lurking in there. “During a routine valuation at our Fradley Park headquarters, I was presented with a large collection of costume jewellery. As I started to sift through the box piece by piece, the Art Deco styling of a brooch caught my eye and I wondered if it just might be something important. “A quick look through my loupe and it became clear we were dealing with a gorgeous rectangular diamond set brooch with a central oval cut diamond at around 1.20ct. “This bright diamond was surrounded by about 1.80ct of equally lovely old cut and single cut diamonds. The stones were in good condition, as was the brooch’s pin and safety clasp. “It’s always a special moment when you can make someone’s day with a happy surprise valuation and this was no exception. “The brooch went on to make a wonderful £2,300 at auction.”