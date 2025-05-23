A LICHFIELD councillor has questioned why Reform UK is planning to continue with plans for a programme of savings at Staffordshire County Council.

The new administration met for the first time since the party swept to power at the authority in the May elections.

In a question to the new cabinet member for finance and resources Cllr Chris Large, Lichfield Rural South representative Cllr Alex Farrell asked for an update on financial plans.

He said:

“Under the previous Conservative leadership of the county council there was a constant commitment to identifying savings in the council’s finances. “The most recent county council budget which was set this February contains nearly £95million of savings to be achieved over the budget period. “Is the new Reform administration committed to delivering that savings programme?”

Cllr Large responded:

“The current Medium Term Financial Strategy and savings were put forward and agreed by full council in February 2025. At this time, there are no plans to alter the savings in year, but these will be reviewed as part of the normal process commencing in the autumn.”

But Conservative representative Cllr Farrell said following his party’s lead from when they were in control of the authority raised questions about Reform UK’s previous public statements on council finances.

“During the election campaign, Reform claimed Staffordshire County Council was badly run and wasteful. “As you’re sticking to the plans put forward by previous administration, can I ask why are you sticking to these plans? Is it a clear indication you think the Conservatives are the best people to run this council?”

Cllr Large said:

“We treat our obligations very carefully – we’ll get back to the councillor after we’ve had a chance to mark their homework and review the current position.”