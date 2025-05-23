LICHFIELD’S Finlay Lines secured a top-eight finish as he took on the world’s best karting drivers in Spain.

The city racer was competing in the opening round of the 2025 FIA Karting Academy Trophy in Valencia after being selected by Motorsport UK to represent the nation in the event.

Lines got to grips with the track in free practice, showing good pace by topping one of his three sessions and coming fourth in another.

To keep things equal between the drivers, after qualifying, the top ten swapped engines with the bottom ten drivers – a move repeated in the heats with the leading and last six.

The Lichfield race ace took sixth-place in all three heats, saw his combined points score place him in tenth overall in the intermediate classification.

In the 36-driver final, Lines immediately climbed a place after a bold pass on the outside at the first turn.

He then closed the gap on those in front as the field began to spread out, eventually passing him to secure a promising eighth place.

The next round of the competition will see Lines head for Germany to compete from 17th to 20th July.