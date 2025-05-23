THE hits of Motown will be celebrated at a show in Lichfield.

The Lichfield Garrick will welcome The Magic of Motown as part of the production’s 19th tour.

Featuring well-known hits from the likes of Marvin Gaye, Diana Ross, Stevie Wonder, The Temptations, The Supremes, The Four Tops, Martha Reeves, The Jackson 5 and Smokey Robinson, the show will be in the city on 30th May.

A spokesperson said:

“Come celebrate our brand-new show we Reach Out and show you there ain’t no mountain high enough with the biggest Motown party of the year. “Get ready for all the hits, glittering costumes, dazzling dance routines and outstanding musicianship in this breath-taking live concert spectacular.”

Tickets are £34 and can be booked online or by calling the box office on 01543 412121.