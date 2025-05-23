PASSENGERS in Lichfield are being reminded to check their journeys ahead of nine days of rail disruption.

The West Coast Main Line will be shut between Rugby and Stafford from tomorrow (24th May) to 1st June.

It will allow Network Rail teams to carry out a range of repairs and upgrades, including laying new track, bridge waterproofing and embankment reinforcement.

The closure will see rail replacement buses in place for Lichfield Trent Valley services on the West Coast Main Line

Gary Walsh, director for Network Rail’s West Coast South route, said:

“We know how important reliable rail services are for the communities and businesses we serve on the West Coast Main Line. “Our essential improvements between Stafford and Rugby will help to deliver a smoother and more reliable railway for passengers and freight services. “We’re asking passengers to plan ahead at National Rail Enquiries or with their train operator and I’d like to thank everyone for their patience while we deliver these vital upgrades.”

Jonny Wiseman, customer experience director for London Northwestern Railway, said:

“We are grateful for our passengers’ patience while Network Rail carries out these essential engineering works for nine days at the end of this month. “Rail replacement buses will be in place, with information available on journey planners and via our website. “Please allow for extra time when you travel or consider alternative transport where possible.”

Chris Liptrot, operations director at Avanti West Coast, said:

“While Network Rail carry out this essential work, we’ll be operating an amended timetable and journeys to and from London Euston will take longer. “We strongly advise customers making journeys during this time to plan ahead and check the Avanti West Coast website before travelling.”