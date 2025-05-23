A POPULAR radio DJ has joined efforts to build a new specialist facility for critically ill children near Lichfield.

Ed James has joined the board of trustees for Kids’ Village.

A fundraising drive is underway to fund the development of the new facility at Wychnor which will provide free respite holidays for youngsters and their families.

The BBC WM host, who is also a Deputy Lieutenant for the West Midlands, said he was delighted to be able to play a part in helping to make Kids’ Village a reality.

He said:

“I’m a Dad of three which is the most important role I have and I’m passionate about ensuring that all kids have access to the best possible childhood. “I’m very proud to be joining the Kids’ Village trustee team and I can’t wait to help make this amazing project come to life.”

Doug Wright MBE, chairman of Kids’ Village, said:

“We’re delighted to have Ed on board – his energy and enthusiasm is infectious and he will be a great addition to our Kids’ Village team as we take the next step in building this very special holiday village here in the West Midlands.”