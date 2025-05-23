THE Stephen Sutton Ride Out has set new fundraising records.

The event saw hundreds of bikers take to the local roads to raise money for the Teenage Cancer Trust.

This year saw £14,720 collected, surpassing last year’s total.

Stephen’s mother Jane said:

“This year’s total is not only a record but way beyond anyone’s expectations. “I must thank the members of the organising team. Without the dedication, enthusiasm and support of our small team the Stephen Sutton Ride Out could not be staged.”

This year’s event also enjoyed a record turnout of 800 motorbikes which assembled on Lichfield Rugby Club’s car park ahead of their 27-mile journey through villages on the outskirts of Tamworth and Lichfield, before ending at Burntwood Rugby Club.

Jane added:

“The crowds along the route were larger than ever, which is heart-warming when you consider Stephen passed away 11 years ago. “I’d also like to thank Tracie Paul, Community Champion at Morrisons in Burntwood for providing the opportunity for us to promote the SSRO outside the store’s main entrance over May Bank Holiday weekend. “Both Lichfield and Burntwood Rugby clubs need a mention for allowing us to use their premises for the start and finish of the Ride Out. “The event is only a success because of everyone who supports it from local businesses, stall holders, marshals, participants, volunteers, spectators – I can’t thank you all enough. “The £14,720 raised this year brings the total given to Teenage Cancer Trust since the first ride in 2013 to over £100,000 – a truly astonishing figure.”