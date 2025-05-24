THE new leadership at Staffordshire County Council say they will “review the homework” of the previous Tory administration before making any firm decisions on the future of climate change initiatives.

Reform UK’s leader, Cllr Ian Cooper, was quizzed on the issue by Cllr Richard Holland at a meeting this week.

In a response to a question from the Conservative member for Lichfield Rural North, about how the new administration would meet legal obligations around climate change, Cllr Cooper said work was taking place to understand the requirements that needed to be met.

“As a new leadership we are committed to lifting the bonnet on the county council and understanding everything we do, which includes the approach to net zero. “We will be guided by officers to understand our legal obligations during this period. “We already understand the county council is playing a role as local transport authority in helping to plan for the deployment of electric vehicle infrastructure, supporting businesses and residents to reduce their energy bills and supporting communities to adapt to the impact of flooding.”

But Cllr Holland questioned why Reform UK’s leadership had reversed on previous proposals.

“You said during the campaign that you would be scrapping all net zero initiatives. Could you let us know why you have changed your mind?”

Cllr Cooper said his administration was keen to ensure it had a full picture before making any changes.

He explained:

“Staffordshire County Council takes its legal responsibilities extremely seriously – but we will get back to the councillor after we’ve had a chance to mark the work from the previous administration and review their homework before we make any decisions.”