THE Lichfield Players will be bringing Henry II to the streets of Lichfield on Bower Day.

The theatre group will promote their new production, The Lion In Winter, during the annual event on Monday (26th May).

Director David Titley will be dressed as the monarch to highlight the play.

The show, which will run at the Lichfield Garrick from 1st to 4th October, follows the story of the king – and the story of the Bower can be traced its origins back to a time when he was on the throne.

A spokesperson for Lichfield Players said:

“Back then the word ‘bower’ meant a hut or dwelling’ – a direct reference to the hut on Greenhill. “The play is set at Christmas, but in the season of peace on earth, goodwill towards men, wits are sharpened, daggers are drawn and war is looming. Will they hang the mistletoe or each other? “Come and see this wicked and wonderful riot of a play about our Henry II.”

Tickets for The Lion in Winter can be booked on the Lichfield Garrick website.