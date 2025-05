LICHFIELD will take on in-from Milford Hall this weekend.

The city side were beaten by Beacon in their last outing after a 108-run loss at Beacon.

The visitors this afternoon (24th May) have won three of their four fixtures so far in the Premier Division of the South Staffordshire County League to sit third in the table, while Lichfield find themselves ninth in the early season standings.

Play begins at 12.30pm.