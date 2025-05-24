FANS will get the chance to catch a local band on stage later this year.

Jayler will perform at the Guildhall on 13th September as part of a series of UK dates – as well as a trip to Sweden.

The four-piece will be on the bill alongside headliners Europe and the likes of Skunk Anansie and Thundermother at the all-day festival at the Gardet in Stockholm on 25th June.

Jayler – James Bartholomew, Tyler Arrowsmith, Ricky Hodgkiss and Ed Evans – have been together since 2022 and took a huge step forward in their career last December when they signed a worldwide management deal with Adam Parsons Entertainment.

James said:

“The management deal has given us a lot of stuff, like a studio, Stockholm and some other festivals like Download. “Stockholm Fields is a 20,000-people festival. We’re the first band on, so I doubt we’ll be playing in front of that many people, but it’ll still be a decent amount to play in front of, so that’s nerve-wracking. “And the fact that it’s so far away from home means we have to stay and be in the moment – and that’s scary in a sense.”

However, this won’t be the first time the band have played abroad, as they performed in Greece last year.

But despite the experience, the band admitted taking their show overseas was a stressful proposition.

Tyler said:

“The last few weeks have been like, ‘how are we going to get the guitars over there?’ and ‘how are we going to get us over there?’. “Then once we actually get there, it’s the moving around we have to think about. But there’s a great bunch of people on the team who were helping us out with that kind of thing and it’s just more about the fact we’ve never really done this before.”

James added:

“We had to kind of squeeze through to get on the bill because another band was meant to be playing, but I’m so glad we did. “It’s pretty impressive to see how far we’ve come in the short amount of time we’ve been playing together. To play and open for a band like Europe, that’s pretty impressive. “After all, everybody knows The Final Countdown.”

In the meantime, Jayler will be playing a number of festivals and will return to Lindos before they open at Stockholm Fields. They then return to the UK for dates across the country, including their homecoming gig in September.

All tickets for Jayler’s upcoming shows can be purchased at jayler.co.uk/tickets.