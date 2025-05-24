BURNTWOOD Town Council has appointed its new chair.

Cllr Laura Ennis will take on the role from Cllr Kathy Coe MBE.

The Labour representative for Chasetown ward was elected by members at a meeting this week.

She will be joined as vice-chair by Cllr Sue Woodward.

Cllr Ennis said:

“I’m really excited to have Sue as my vice-chair. I’m look forward to working with her, learning from her, and sometimes leaning on her too if needed. “Sue has years of experience and knowledge that I can hopefully learn and use. I really appreciate that she was willing to take the role of vice-chair and I hope we have a wonderful year working together.”