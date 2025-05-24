A REPORT has recommended plans to extend a commercial unit in Lichfield city centre are approved.

The extension is proposed for the building currently occupied by Your Co-op Travel in the Three Spires Shopping Centre.

The changes would allow coffee outlet Costa to move across from its existing unit opposite.

A planning officer’s report to a meeting at Lichfield District Council on 2nd June said:

“As part of the wider redevelopment of the former Debenhams store, 34 Bakers Lane now sits in a prominent location with its existing side elevation facing the new cinema and dining complex. “As such, the proposals seek to enhance the side appearance of 34 Bakers Lane which aim to not only improve the building, but also create an active frontage to enhance the wider external public realm space and increase permeability. “Overall, the scheme fully complies with adopted planning policies which seek to provide a vibrant and well used city centre.”